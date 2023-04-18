Radicle is a sovereign {code forge} built on Git.

Synopsis

Radicle is an open source, peer-to-peer code collaboration stack built on Git. Unlike centralized code hosting platforms, there is no single entity controlling the network. Repositories are replicated across peers in a decentralized manner, and users are in full control of their data and workflow.

Get started

To install Radicle on your system, simply run the install script from a POSIX shell. For now, Radicle only works on Linux, macOS and BSD variants.

The following command downloads and runs the installation script on your system:

curl -sSf https://radicle.xyz/install | sh

Alternatively, you can build from source or get the binaries.

How it works

The Radicle protocol leverages cryptographic identities for code and social artifacts, utilizes Git for efficient data transfer between peers, and employs a custom gossip protocol for exchanging repository metadata.

Your Data, Forever and Secure

All social artifacts are stored in Git, and signed using public-key cryptography. Radicle verifies the authenticity and authorship of all data for you.

Unparalleled Autonomy

Radicle enables users to run their own nodes, ensuring censorship-resistant code collaboration and fostering a resilient network without reliance on third-parties.

Local-first

Radicle is local-first, providing always-available functionality even without internet access. Users own their data, making migration, backup, and access easy both online and offline.

Evolvable & Extensible

Radicle’s Collaborative Objects (COBs) provide Radicle’s social primitive. This enables features such as issues, discussions and code review to be implemented as Git objects. Developers can extend Radicle’s capabilities to build any kind of collaboration flow they see fit.

Modular by Design

The Radicle Stack comes with a CLI, web interface and TUI, that are backed by the Radicle Node and HTTP Daemon. It’s modular, so any part can be swapped out and other clients can be developed.

┌─────────────────┐┌────────────────┐ │ Radicle CLI ││ Radicle Web │ └─────────────────┘└────────────────┘ ┌───────────────────────────────────┐ │ Radicle Repository │ │ ┌────────┐ ┌────────┐ ┌─────────┐ │ │ │ code │ │ issues │ │ patches │ │ │ └────────┘ └────────┘ └─────────┘ │ ├───────────────────────────────────┤ │ Radicle Storage (Git) │ └───────────────────────────────────┘ ┌────────────────┐┌─────────────────┐ │ Radicle Node ││ Radicle HTTPD │ ├────────────────┤├─────────────────┤ │ NoiseXK ││ HTTP + JSON │ └────────────────┘└─────────────────┘

Contributing

Radicle is free and open source software under the MIT and Apache 2.0 licenses. Get involved by contributing code.

